Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Secret to getting kids to eat healthy? Involve them in meal preparation.

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Fruits and veggies are a big part of a healthy, balanced diet, but, getting your children to eat them isn’t always easy. Sometimes the hardest part of family dinner is getting your children to eat what you put in front of them.

Doctors at Atlanta’s Northside Hospital suggest having kids help you make the meal. Involving them in the process — whether it’s ingredient gathering or letting them mix ingredients — can help them feel more invested and more likely to eat.

And always add fruit and veggies. It’s common for some children to only want to eat certain foods, but doctors say always round out the meal with a vegetable or fruit.

And just like adults, kids have unique tastes, whether its a preference of broccoli over Brussel sprouts, cauliflower over cabbage, or green beans over green peppers. Doctors suggest being flexible, not always giving in to their every food request, but remembering that everyone has different opinions on food — even your children.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
59°F Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories