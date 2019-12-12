Alabama Secret Santa walks into Walmart and pays off everyone’s layaways

(CNN) — ‘Tis the season for giving.

And one secret Santa in Alabama did exactly that by paying-off layaway balances for Walmart customers. It left many shoppers speechless.

Hannah Haynes knew Monday was the deadline to pay for her items on layaway at her local Walmart. She walked in on her lunch break to pick up her children’s Christmas gifts.

“I said I just wanna check and see how much I owe on my layaway so I can get it off in time for Christmas,” said Haynes. “She said ‘okay.’ so she pulled up my account and she said ‘you don’t owe anything.’ I said ‘excuse me?'”

Haynes had heard the cashier correctly.

Someone had come in earlier that day and paid for all of the items on layaway. And not just Haynes’.

“She said, ‘yeah he came in and he paid off everyone’s layaway totaling $65,000,” said Haynes.

The only thing he asked was that each person receives this paper – it reads “God loves you. Jesus paid the price.”

For some shoppers this gift came at the right time.

“I’m grateful. I’m like extremely blessed, shocked, but I’m happy,” said Yasmine Kirksey, anothe recipient.

The shoppers say they wish they knew who the secret santa was so they could thank him.