Seasons Greetings: Blue Bell releases a holiday flavored ice cream

BRENHAM,Tx. (KLFY)– Eggnog is often compared to ice cream because of its creamy texture. Blue Bell decided to make the comparison a reality.

Starting today, Nov. 22, Eggnog ice cream, from Blue Bell, will begin arriving in stores.

The flavor is a delicious eggnog flavored French ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and a whipped

topping swirl.

“Our ice cream captures the flavor of eggnog perfectly. Your first spoonful is sweet, then you immediately taste a hint of nutmeg. Eggnog is a very popular drink during the Christmas season, but we think our new ice cream could very well take its place,” says Jimmy Lawhorn,Vice President, sales and marketing for Blue Bell.

Eggnog ice cream is available in the half gallon size for a limited time.

Blue Bell is also introducing Christmas Cookies ice cream and Peppermint ice cream, both available in half gallon sizes while supplies last.