1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Search to continue for Kennedy Townsend’s daughter, grandson

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say they will continue the search Monday in the Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.

The search began last Thursday after a report of a canoe that didn’t return to shore after apparently being overtaken by strong winds.

Searchers on Saturday and Sunday reported no signs of the canoeists.

A Maryland Natural Resources Police statement says the search effort will resume Monday after an overnight pause.

The missing canoeists were identified as 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar