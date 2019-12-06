School bus almost hit by passing train

Breaking News
4 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
by: Susan El Khoury

REDFIELD, Ark. — The White Hall School District is investigating after a bus full of kids was almost hit by a train.

Michelle Downie learned about the close call when her 15-year-old son sent her a picture from inside his bus. The picture shows the railroad crossing arm hitting the hood of the bus as a train goes by.

“There’s no reason why this should have happened. She endangered every child on that bus,” Downie said. “It was like pure terror because I’m thinking my child was that close to danger.”

It happened while the school bus was at the Railroad Street crossing on Wednesday.

“My child should be safe. I should not be concerned he is going to school,” Downie said.

Redfield Police Chief Steve McFatridge says his department is also investigating and plans to interview the bus driver.

Assistant Superintendent Cedric Hawkins says they’re looking into the incident. They sent an automated call to all parents Thursday to let them know what was going on.

“The While Hall School district holds in highest regard student safety. It was brought to our attention yesterday an incident involving one of our school buses and its transport of our students. We will in the White Hall School District continue to follow all applicable district policies student safety and personnel,” Hawkins said. “As this is a personnel matter, no further comment will be made at this time.”

