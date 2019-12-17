Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Saudi student in alleged ‘kill list’ plot seeks release

National

by: RUSSELL CONTRERAS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Saudi Arabian student arrested on a federal firearms charge the day before he was set to graduate from the University of New Mexico is asking to be released pending trial.

Hassan Alqahtani is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon before a U.S. magistrate judge in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Prosecutors said Alqahtani, 27, illegally purchased a gun as a non-immigrant student visa holder. A tipster told the FBI that Alqahtani had what was described as a “kill list” that included a university professor, a former roommate and a person he previously fought. Alqahtani was studying mechanical engineering.

His attorneys are seeking to discredit allegations.

Joel Meyers, one of Alqahtani’s attorneys, said the firearm seized from Alqahtani’s home did not belong to his client. Meyers has said Alqahtani lives with his wife, who is not prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Alqahtani was arrested Friday and missed his scheduled graduation ceremony on Saturday because he was in custody..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

43°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

42°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

41°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

43°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories