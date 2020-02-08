Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Saturday night’s sky to feature full “Snow” moon

National

by: Amanda Holly

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The second full moon of the year occurs tonight (Sunday morning) at 2:33 a.m. The February full moon is known most commonly as the snow moon for the abundance of snow in mid-winter.

February 2020’s full moon is also considered a supermoon, but only by some.

A supermoon is a full or new moon that makes a very close approach to earth on it’s elliptical (not circular) orbit. An ellipse is similar in shape to an oval.

If you stick earth inside an oval, you’ll notice that there is a point of apogee and a point of perigee. Apogee is the point farthest away from the earth.

Perigee is the point closest to earth.

Unfortunately, there is not an official measurement defining how close the approach has to come to be considered a supermoon.

Richard Nolle, the astrologist who came up with the term, arbitrarily stated the full or new moon could be considered a supermoon if it comes within 90% percent of perigee.

The problem comes in calculating 90% of perigee because apogee and perigee points change month to month. If the 90% is calculated based on the year’s farthest apogee and closest perigee, February’s full moon does not count as a supermoon. However, if it is calculated using this particular month’s closest and farthest point, the snow moon does come within 90% of the closest possible approach.

The February full moon will make the 4th closest approach to earth of the 13 full moons this year.

Regardless, it’s is close, the February full moon will come within 225,234 miles of earth. This will still affect tides with high tides being a little higher and low tides being a little lower than normal.

Source: Earthsky.org

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories