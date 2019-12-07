Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Sarasota deputy shoots, kills armed man on top of screaming wife

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota deputy shot and killed a man found struggling with his screaming wife at an RV park in Nokomis Saturday morning.

“It’s an unfortunate situation. It’s unfortunate there was a weapon involved, a gun,” said Sheriff Tom Knight.

A deputy responded to a 911 call at the Palm & Pines Mobile & RV Park around 12:40 a.m. The caller mentioned hearing yelling and possible gunshots.

When the deputy arrived, he contacted the suspect, later identified as 65-year-old Mark Richard Coleman, on top of his screaming wife.

The deputy ordered Coleman to get off her, but said he did not comply, and revealed he had a handgun, which he allegedly refused to drop. He even told the deputy to shoot him while placing the gun inside his own mouth.

The deputy reportedly continued to order Coleman to remove the gun from his mouth. Coleman was then grabbed from behind by a witness and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the deputy said Coleman pointed the gun at him which is when the deputy shot and killed him.

Dangerous situations become worse when citizens get involved in this way, Sheriff Knight stressed.

“They’re rapidly occurring. Deputies and police officers rely on their training and the way they’re trained to work, everything just comes naturally fluid to them. The orders, the deescalation, everything that they’re doing. Having a citizen get involved doesn’t help because we’re trained to deescalate it,” he said.

The sheriff’s office had a “very minor” history with Coleman, “nothing significant,” Sheriff Knight said.

The deputy was placed on a routine paid administrative leave while the sheriff’s office investigates the incident.

Coleman’s wife was treated for minor injuries. No one else was injured.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Some passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories