1  of  2
Live Now
Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s Memorial Service at Staples Center Live and replay newscasts

Sanders would use wealth tax for universal child care, pre-K

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) —

Bernie Sanders has joined fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren in proposing that a “wealth tax” can fiance government-funded child care from infancy through age 3 for every American family, then provide universal pre-kindergarten programs after that.

Fresh off his win in Nevada, the Vermont senator called the nation’s child care and early education “an international embarrassment” while unveiling a plan Monday that he said would fix it. His proposal would provide a minimum of 10 hours of daily child care, even for parents who work non-traditional schedules.

Sanders previously proposed an annual wealth tax starting at 1% on households worth $32 million or more and increasing to 8% on fortunes of at least $10 billion.

That’s more ambitious than Warren’s signature wealth tax, which kicks in on fortunes worth $50-plus million and would also fund universal child care.

Warren, a Massachusetts senator, and other presidential hopefuls have similarly proposed universal child care and pre-kindergarten. Sanders says the federal government will impose quality standards for his pre-kindergarten program, including minimum child-to-adult ratios and minimum wages for workers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Overcast. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Overcast. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Sidebar