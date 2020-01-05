Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Rubio says U.S. strike against Iranian general “had to happen”

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, argued Sunday that the drone strike that killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani “had to happen,” saying President Trump had an obligation to take action when presented with what Rubio said was intelligence about an “imminent threat” to Americans.

“The Iranians at the end of the day do cost and benefit analysis, and for whatever reason they calculated that the benefits of these continued attacks, through these proxy groups, the benefits of that outweighed the costs,” Rubio said on “Face the Nation.” “And it was time for the president to reset that analysis for them and he did through this strike and through the strike last Friday as well. It was an important moment and it had to happen.”

Soleimani, the head of Iran’s secretive Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad early Friday, further heightening tensions between the U.S. and Tehran. The Pentagon said Mr. Trump ordered the strike.

The president said Friday that Soleimani, who he said was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, was plotting imminent attacks on U.S. diplomats and military personnel, though administration officials have declined to reveal details.

Rubio said he knew what the threat against U.S. interests was and that the president had “actionable, reliable intelligence,” but said he “cannot be disclosed at this time.” He stressed that Mr. Trump had an obligation to act if he had information that Americans were at risk. 

“The question is, how would you justify not acting on even the possibility that Americans could die?” the Florida senator.

If Americans were killed in attacks ordered by Iran, Rubio added, “what this show would be about today is how could the president have allowed hundreds of Americans to be killed and not have done something to prevent it ahead of time.”

While the president said the strike targeting the Quds leader was not intended to start a war, he warned in a series of tweets Saturday that if Iran followed through with its threat of “crushing revenge,” the U.S. would hit 52 Iranian sites “very fast and very hard.”© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories