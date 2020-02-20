Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison

(CNN)- Judge Amy Berman Jackson has sentenced Trump ally Roger Stone to 40 months in prison. He was convicted last year on seven charges of obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Prosecutors initially asked for seven to nine years in prison — but Attorney General William Barr retracted that recommendation hours after Trump criticized it on Twitter for being too harsh.

Four prosecutors withdrew from the case in response to Barr’s decision. Two new DC US Attorney’s Office supervisors stepped up to handle Stone’s sentencing, and a new sentencing memo was released asking for “far less” time.

Today, one of the new prosecutors said the Justice Department stands by the original sentencing memo and argued that “the court should impose a substantial period of incarceration” on Stone.

