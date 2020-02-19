Breaking News
Drew Brees says he’s coming back for 2020 season
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Rod Blagojevich speaks at Denver airport prior to flight home

National

by: WGN Web Desk and Julie Unruh

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (WGN) — Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was released from a Colorado prison Tuesday hours after President Donald Trump announced he commuted Blagojevich’s  14-year prison sentence.

In a WGN News exclusive, reporter Julie Unruh spoke with Blagojevich as he arrived to the Denver airport to catch his flight home to Chicago.

Blagojevich thanked supporters on the tram.

“It means a lot to me, thank you, appreciate you guy, Blagojevich said. Have a safe trip.”

Blagojevich expressed gratitude to President Trump.

“It’s been a long time. I’m profoundly grateful to President Trump and it’s a profound and everlasting gratitude,” Blagojevich said. “He didn’t have to do this, he’s a Republican president and I was a Democratic governor. I’ll have a lot more to say tomorrow.”

Blagojevich is expected back in Chicago later Tuesday night.

A news conference has been set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the family’s home, according to Blagojevich’s wife Patti.

Earlier Trump told reporters the former governor’s sentence was “ridiculous.”

Blagojevich was convicted of political corruption just months after he appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice.” The former governor is expected to walk out of prison later Tuesday, according to a person close to him, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they had not seen any signed paperwork.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
53°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar