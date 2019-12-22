Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Reports say 7 people shot early Sunday in downtown Baltimore

National
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP) — Seven people were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers responded Sunday to a report of a shooting, the Baltimore Police Department and news reports said.

The department said on its Facebook page that police responded to a report of a shooting at 2:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located four victims who had been shot: a 20-year-old male with wounds to the shoulder and hip; an 18-year-old male with wounds to both legs; a 27-year-old male with a wound to the arm; and a 17-year-old male with wounds to the back and leg. They were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Two other people who were shot, a 22-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, walked to area hospitals, police said.

Local news reports said police later announced a seventh victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim’s age and exact injury is unknown.

The police statement did not indicate whether anyone was taken into custody. Detectives were asking anyone with information to them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Baltimore is experiencing one of its most violent years on record, with more than 330 homicides so far. That’s up from 309 total in 2018. The city has also seen more than 1,310 commercial robberies and carjackings.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A shower is possible early. A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A shower is possible early. A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories