Laker legend Kobe Bryant dead in helicopter crash in California

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant attends an NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

CALABASAS, Calif. (KLFY) — Several media sources, including TMZ and KTLA are reporting a helicopter crash has claimed the life of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and four others.

It is not believed that Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, was on board the helicopter. There were no survivors in the crash.

The Associated Press reports emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Calabasas, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre (.40 hectares) of dry brush, Marrujo said.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.