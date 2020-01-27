Report on former national security advisor’s book latest twist in impeachment trial

Live Now
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A twist on the second day of President Trump’s Senate trial defense sent Washington into a frenzy.

A New York Times report on former national security advisor John Bolton’s upcoming book claims the President did tie the Ukraine military aid to the Biden investigations.

Senate Republicans, like Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA, say this doesn’t change anything.

“My Democratic friendS have accused the president of just about everything, except abandoning his children to wolves or hating little warm puppies,” Kennedy said. “I think they would have more credibility if the allegations came from someone else.”

“Everybody ought to pop a Zoloft, take their meds, and let’s wait and finish up the week,” Kennedy continued.

However, other Senate Republicans, like Sen. Mitt Romney, R-UT, are now even more open to calling witnesses.

“I can’t begin to tell you how John Bolton’s testimony would ultimately play on a final decision, but it’s relevant and therefore, I would like to hear it,” Romney said.

For Senate Democrats, like Sen. Doug Jones, D-AL, this development only fuels their case to introduce new witnesses and documents into the trial.

“When you have witnesses who have firsthand information and knowledge, and they’ve got documents one way or another, I think you have to hear from those witnesses,” Jones said. “I think the American people deserve to hear from those witnesses.”

But one of the House members appointed to President Trump’s defense team, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-LA, pushed back.

“It’s too late,” Johnson said. “The House sent over invalid articles, and I think the Senate will find that.”

Bolton has said he would be willing to testify if subpoenaed.

A vote to make that possible may only happen after senators question both sides later this week.

