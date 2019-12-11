Live Now
Report: Giuliani settles long divorce from his third wife

Judith Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 12, 2016, file photo, Judith Giuliani, left, and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, right, attend the premiere of “Sing Street” at Metrograph, in New York. Giuliani and his third wife, Judith, have reached a settlement in a yearslong court battle that exposed details about their luxurious lifestyle, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and his third wife have reached a settlement in a yearslong court battle that exposed details about their luxurious lifestyle, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Giuliani, 75, and his wife, Judith, put an end to their differences and “intend to remain friends in the years to come,” Judith Giuliani’s divorce attorney, Bernard E. Clair, told the newspaper.

An email and phone call left for Clair was not returned. It was not immediately clear who represented Rudy Giuliani.

The settlement comes more than year after Judith Giuliani filed divorce papers against her now former husband, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump.

The couple was married for 15 years. Their divorce settlement will remain confidential, the Times said.

Throughout the divorce, details about the couple’s $230,000 monthly budget became public, including six houses, 11 country club memberships and $12,000 on Rudy Giuliani’s cigars.

Giuliani previously was married for 20 years to Donna Hanover. Before that, he was married for 14 years to his second cousin, Regina Peruggi. That marriage was later annulled.

Giulianí’s legal woes might not be over. Two of his close associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested in October at Dulles International Airport outside Washington while trying to board a flight to Europe with one-way tickets. They were indicted on charges of conspiracy, making false statements and falsification of records.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

