Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Report: Census hasn’t tested tasks to catch false answers

National

by: MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, file photo, U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham addresses state and Alaska Native leaders in Anchorage, Alaska. With six weeks to go until most U.S. residents start filling out the 2020 Census questionnaire, an Inspector General’s report says the Census Bureau hasn’t tested a new process designed to help catch people who lie on their forms. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, FIle)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — With six weeks to go until most U.S. residents start filling out the 2020 Census questionnaire, an Inspector General’s report says the Census Bureau hasn’t tested a new process designed to help catch false answers.

The Inspector General’s report released last week reviewed a 2018 test-run in Rhode Island of the once-a-decade head count, focusing on operations in which census takers go into neighborhoods seeking answers from homes where residents haven’t filled out their forms.

The report found that the Census Bureau had planned to test the quality of the data collected from the forms by sending out census takers to homes where respondents gave suspicious answers. But the budget kept the bureau from testing the new plan in Rhode Island, and “the untested process presents risk to the quality of 2020 Census data,” the Inspector General’s report said.

The bureau also has a plan to have census takers re-interview residents at some homes that already have been visited by a Census Bureau worker in order to serve as a check against any worker who gives falsified answers. But the bureau was unable to fully test the plan in Rhode Island because of a staffing shortage, the report said.

The Inspector General’s report said that some census takers were sent out to neighborhoods, during the test-run, before the bureau could verify they were trained properly. The report also noted that managers didn’t respond to alerts about problems with census takers in 15 percent of cases.

The 2020 Census is the first ever in which the Census Bureau is encouraging most respondents to answer the questionnaire online, although people can still respond by telephone or by mailing back paper forms. The 2020 count will help determine the allocation of $1.5 trillion in federal spending and how many congressional seats each state gets.

In its response to the Inspector General’s r eport, the Census Bureau said it had recently tested some parts of the plan meant to catch false answers.The bureau also said it had fixed a defect that had prevented it from recording the training-test scores of census takers. Regarding the alert system, the bureau said there were a number of alerts that were issued in error.

“We concur in the recommendations and believe we have already addressed all of them,” said Steven Dillingham, the Census Bureau’s director, in a letter to the Inspector General.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories