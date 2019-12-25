Live Now
Remains of US soldier killed in Afghanistan returned to US

Michael Goble

An Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Goble, of Washington Township, N.J., assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group, died while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The remains of a 33-year-old American soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan have been returned to the United States, arriving at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble of Washington Township, New Jersey, was killed Monday in a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province. The Taliban has claimed they were behind the attack.

Goble was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Pentagon has said Goble’s unit was engaged in combat operations in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan, when he suffered fatal injuries.

Multiple U.S. officials, including National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attended Wednesday what the military calls a dignified transfer in which the cases containing the remains are transferred to a vehicle from the aircraft that ferried them to the United States.

