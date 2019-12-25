Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Reenactment of Washington’s crossing of Delaware planned

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Organizers hope to go ahead with the annual reenactment of George Washington’s daring Christmas Day crossing of the Delaware River in 1776.

The event was scrapped because of bad weather the last two years.

The crossing is the highlight of a historical reenactment that draws thousands of people to the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey. Other activities include Washington’s address to his troops, historical speeches and processions, and staff in period clothing providing public interpretation.

Last year, high water conditions scuttled plans for the crossing. The year before, high winds prompted cancellation of the event.

In the original crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river. Washington’s troops marched 8 miles (13 kilometers) downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. Thirty Hessians were killed, and two Continental soldiers froze to death on the march.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Overcast. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy skies. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

69°F Few Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories