Rechargeable fillet knife recalled due to fire hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall for a rechargeable fillet knife that can overheat and catch fire if used with a non-brand charger.

Rapala USA has recalled around 128,000 knives effective immediately. The recall involves the Rapala Rechargeable Fillet Knife with item number RRFN. The knife handles are black and gray. The Rapala logo is printed in red on the handle, along with the word ION in white.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rechargeable fillet knife, remove the battery and look for a white ETL label on the battery. If the battery does not have a white ETL label, consumers should contact Rapala USA for a free replacement battery and for pre-paid return of the old battery to Rapala for proper disposal.

The rechargeable battery, shown both with and without the white ETL label.

The knives were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Fleet Farm and sporting goods stores nationwide and online at rapala.com from March 2011 through December 2018 for about $101.

For more information, contact Rapala USA at 800-874-4451, by email at custserv@rapalausa.com, or online at rapala.com and click the recall button for more information.