Recall: Cove Appliance dishwashers pose fire hazard

BETHESDA, Md. (KLFY) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is making consumers aware of a recall of built-in dishwashers made by Cove Appliances for possible fire hazards.

The recall, being done voluntarily by Cove, involves a heating element in the dishwasher can fail to properly shut off and can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The recall involves Cove Appliance 24-inch built-in residential dishwashers model numbers DW2450 and DW2450WS. The recalled dishwashers have serial numbers 20000100 through 20044445. The model number, serial number and date code are printed on the product rating plate located inside the dishwasher. “Cove” is printed on the outside of the door and on the far right side of the control panel, located on the top of the unit’s door.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers, unplug them from their power source, and contact Cove Appliance to schedule a free repair. Cove Appliance will install a second thermal protection device and replace the dishwasher’s heating element.

The firm has received five reports of burning smells, flames and smoking inside the dishwashers. No injuries have been reported. The dishwasher was sold at home appliance stores nationwide from February 2018 through May 2021 for between $2,400 and $2,500.

For more information, call Cove Appliance toll-free at 888-651-9376 from 8:30 a.m.to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, e-mail at support@coveappliance.com or online at coveappliance.com/recall or at www.coveappliance.com and click “learn more” in the safety recall section for more information.