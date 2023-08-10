TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in Florida Wednesday evening after failing to appear in court, according to records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, had a run-in with the law on June 11 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol for driving 136 mph in a 65 mph zone.

When Hernandez didn’t appear for his court date on July 12, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, August 9, Hernandez was stopped again when deputies “observed a vehicle commit a moving traffic infraction,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News.

Deputies “also observed that the vehicle did not have a license tag.”

The sheriff’s office said Hernandez had a suspended driver’s license and an active traffic warrant for an unregistered vehicle. He was arrested, but released on a $2,000 bond shortly after midnight Thursday.

News of the rapper’s arrest comes months after sheriff’s officials say he was beaten in the locker room at a South Florida gym.

Three people were taken into custody after the March 2023 incident, the Palm Beach county Sheriff’s Office said.