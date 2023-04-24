LOUISIANA (KLFY) – According to Yahoo Finance, “Raising Cane’s is investing more than $9 million into its workforce, but co-CEO and COO AJ Kumaran said the return of investment is far higher.”

“The company is offering employees an average hourly wage of $19.50, plus opportunities to make $2 more per hour within the first 12 months of employment, $1 more to work past 10 p.m., and $2 more per hour to train employees, among other incentives,” Yahoo Finance stated.

Raising Canes is currently looking to expand, with plans to open 1,500 domestic and international locations that will employ more than 150,000 new people.

“The company plans to use existing employees to do the training and cover rent for up to six months for workers heading to a new restaurant in a new market,” as stated on Yahoo Finance.

The website said Raising Canes will “plan on opening over 100 restaurants brining its total to more than 800 locations.”

The restaurant is also offering restaurant leaders who are first-time homebuyers $10,000 towards closing costs.