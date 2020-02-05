Live Now
Racial slurs spray-painted on Mississippi couple’s vehicles

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — An African-American Southaven couple said they woke up Tuesday morning to find racist graffiti had been spray-painted on two of their vehicles.

Southaven Police confirmed they are investigating the reported vandalism on Marcia Louise Drive, and the FBI is also looking into the matter.

The couple’s pickup truck has two N****** spray-painted on it. A car was painted with the phrase ‘Leave N******’ and ‘Trump.’

“This had to be unnerving for a quiet family to come out to their cars and see what they saw there,” neighbor Pastor Vincent McCaskil said.

The couple didn’t want to speak with WREG about what happened and neither did most of their neighbors, but McCaskill said he couldn’t stay silent.

“It’s time for us as believers to truly speak up and speak out against it,” he said. “We cannot remain silent against this.”

Police are saying very little about their investigation, but McCaskill said whoever is behind the hateful messages failed to cause the offense they likely intended.

“I know who I am, and so, trust me, the words on those cars is not who I am, so I am in no way offended or moved by it,” he said. “We know our neighbors, we talk to our neighbors, a very diverse community, you know, so I don’t think this is an indictment of the community.”

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call them at 662-393-0228 or email tips@southaven.org.

An email to the FBI Tuesday evening was not returned.

