Putnam County releases names of missing people

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials in Putnam County have released a list of names of people who are missing after a tornado tore through the area early Tuesday morning.
The first list had approximately 80 people. As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 22 people still unaccounted for.
The people who are missing include:
- Rachel Baughman
- Katherine Julian
- Penny Penelope Cole
- Ryan Hunter
- Phyllis Burchett
- Diana and Robert Smith
- Iris Walker
- Dwight Gentry
- David Phillips
- Maureen Langford and Andi Otis
- Lisa Burgess
- Tommy Knight
- Robin & Bethany Babb
- Joey Dedemicis
- Joe Murphy Jr
- Denton Nelson
- Douglas Loftis
- Rick Stegill
- Ryan Packinghan
- Kathy Koch
- Joe Yoder
- Pat Lane
If you are on this list, please call Putnam County at (931) 646-4636.