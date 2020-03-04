Putnam County releases names of missing people

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials in Putnam County have released a list of names of people who are missing after a tornado tore through the area early Tuesday morning.

The first list had approximately 80 people. As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 22 people still unaccounted for.

The people who are missing include:

Rachel Baughman

Katherine Julian

Penny Penelope Cole

Ryan Hunter

Phyllis Burchett

Diana and Robert Smith

Iris Walker

Dwight Gentry

David Phillips

Maureen Langford and Andi Otis

Lisa Burgess

Tommy Knight

Robin & Bethany Babb

Joey Dedemicis

Joe Murphy Jr

Denton Nelson

Douglas Loftis

Rick Stegill

Ryan Packinghan

Kathy Koch

Joe Yoder

Pat Lane

If you are on this list, please call Putnam County at (931) 646-4636.