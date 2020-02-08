Principal on leave for post on Kobe Bryant’s death resigns

Live Now
CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Washington state has resigned after a Facebook post suggested the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant deserved to die.

Camas School District Superintendent Jeff Snell said in a statement Friday that he had accepted Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora’s resignation. The district had placed her on administrative leave while it looked into the post she wrote on her personal Facebook page on Jan. 26, KGW-TV reported. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died that day in a helicopter crash in California.

Sejkora wrote in the post, “Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today.” She deleted the post after an hour and apologized, calling the message “inappropriate and tasteless.”

In 2003, Bryant was accused of raping a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. He said the two had consensual sex, and prosecutors later dropped a felony sexual assault charge at the request of the accuser. The woman later filed a civil suit against Bryant that was settled out of court.

Camas is a rapidly growing commuter city in southwest Washington, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Portland, Oregon.

