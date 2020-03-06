President Trump to visit Middle Tennessee Friday following deadly tornadoes

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Las Vegas. A U.S. appeals court has upheld the Trump administration’s rules imposing more hurdles for women seeking abortions. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision Monday, Feb. 24 overturns decisions that had been issued by judges in Washington, Oregon and California. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — President Trump will visit Tennessee on Friday after tornadoes tore through the state earlier in the week killing 25 people.

“Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost,” President Trump said.

The president will be joined by Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other top officials during his visit.

Trump approved a disaster declaration Thursday, making federal funding available to those affected by the storms in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties, the White House said. More assistance may be designated as damage assessments continue.

The first tornado began early Tuesday morning, creating a more than 50-mile trail of destruction well after midnight. A second tornado then exploded through communities farther east of Nashville in Putnam County, where 18 were killed.

The National Weather Service said it was an EF-4 tornado, categorized as “extreme,” with winds between 166 and 200 mph. Local officials have said it was on the ground for about two miles.