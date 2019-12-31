Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Poll: Michelle Obama most admired woman in 2019

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC’s “Today” show in New York. The former first lady announced that Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Shonda Rhimes, Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington have signed on as co-chairs of the national organization When We All Vote. The announcement Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 marks a year until the date of the 2020 elections, which includes the presidential race. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — For the second year in a row, the Gallup poll found Michelle Obama to be the “most admirable woman” in America.

Gallup conducts a survey each year asking the open-ended questions: “What woman that you have heard or read about, living today in any part of the world, do you admire most? And who is your second choice?”

Michelle Obama was the only woman in double digits this year, polling at 10%, five percent less than in 2018. Current First Lady Melania Trump finished second this year, mentioned by 5% of polled individuals.

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama tied for 2019’s most admired man, mentioned by 18% of U.S. adults.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories