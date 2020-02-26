Police: Woman wanted for dine-and-dash at S.C. restaurant left ID on the table

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are searching for a 23-year-old woman who left a restaurant without paying her bill.

According to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a restaurant on King Street in reference to several people who had left without paying a substantial portion of their bill.

Sadeja Manigault

The report states three women and a man ordered food and alcohol totaling $77, but left the business after only leaving $25 in cash on the table.

Police say the restaurant was able to locate an ID belonging to one of the women, Sadeja Manigault, that was inadvertently left on the table.

The other individuals were not identified.

Manigault is wanted for defrauding public accommodations in relation to that incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston Police at 843-743-7200.