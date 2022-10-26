UPDATE, 9 p.m.: Police in Helena-West Helena say Fredrick Gamble was found at his girlfriend’s house on 10th Street in West Helena. Investigators determined that the kidnapping was a hoax.

Gamble was arrested and charged with filing a false report, felony possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

He was also charged with fleeing, three counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, driving on a suspended license, careless and prohibited driving, and defective equipment due to a traffic stop.

His girlfriend, 42-year-old Nicole Rohrscheib, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

A bond hearing is schedule for both of them on Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Police in Helena-West Helena, Ark., are trying to locate a missing man who posted on Facebook that he had been kidnapped.

“Help me, please,” wrote Fredrick Gamble early Tuesday morning. “I was just kidnapped walking in Helena. I’m in the back of a gray van.”

In the post, Gamble said some guys with guns forced him into the vehicle, and he didn’t know where he was at the moment. Hundreds of people have commented on the post, and it’s been shared nearly 4,000 times.

Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Mayfield said he didn’t know if the post was real, but officers are investigating this as a possible kidnapping/missing person case.

Mayfield said Gamble’s mother reported the 26-year-old missing, and that’s when the department became aware of the social media post.

“We are currently looking for that van. We don’t have any leads as of right now to go on, but it is an active investigation,” said Chief Mayfield.

Fredrick Gamble (photos provided by HWH Police)

According to the Helena World Newspaper, Gamble and another man were arrested for the rape of a 21-year-old woman in October of last year.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information regarding Fredrick Gamble or his whereabouts please contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.

You can also submit information anonymously via TIP411. To access TIP411, download the “Helena West Helena PD” app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.