OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) -- Opelousas Police said they have made a second arrest in the Sept. 30 shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Keith Anthony Eli, II, 20, of Opelousas, faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder after turning himself in to police on Tuesday, Oct. 12. A 17-year-old was previously arrested earlier this month in connection with the same shooting and faces identical charges as Eli.