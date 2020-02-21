Live Now
1 killed in shooting at Idaho senior complex, suspect dead

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — One person was killed and three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex for senior citizens in a Boise suburb and the suspect also died, police said.

Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said police found multiple victims Thursday afternoon at the complex after receiving a report of an active shooter.

A police officer was among the injured and received treatment at a hospital before being released, Joe Decker, public information officer for the Canyon County Sheriff’s office, said Friday.

Authorities did not say how the unidentified suspect died and police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Decker said the sheriff’s office is leading an investigation involving an officer-involved shooting, but is not involved in investigating the crime scene. He said he didn’t have information on how many officers might have fired their weapons.

It was not immediately clear if the victims lived at the complex and their names were not immediately made public.

“We are still early in the investigation, and information is still very preliminary,” Caldwell Police Department Lt. Joey Hoadley said.

Caldwell is part of the Boise metropolitan area and has a population of about 54,000.

