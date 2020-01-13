Live Now
Police: Eight stabbed in random attacks near downtown Colorado Springs

National

by: Angela Case

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested after eight people were stabbed in a series of random attacks near downtown Colorado Springs overnight, according to police.

Police said around 1:30 a.m., they got a call about a stabbing in the area of 8th Street and Limit Street. Officers found two injured victims there. The officers were told the suspect had left the area on a trail that led through America the Beautiful Park. Officers went there and found several more victims. The officers spread out to search for the suspect.

Around 2:10 a.m., officers learned the suspect was in the area of Tejon Street and Boulder Street, and had stabbed several more people there.

When officers arrived there, some of the victims were detaining the suspect. Officers arrested him without further incident.

Police said eight victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police said the attacks appear to be random, and there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victims. They also said there is no further danger to the community.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police are not yet releasing the suspect’s name or photo.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

