Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut club shooting

In this photo provide by Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV), a view of the scene of a shooting at the Majestic Lounge, in Hartford, Connecticut, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut nightclub, leaving one person dead, police said early Sunday. Preliminary information indicated four others were wounded, Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero told The Associated Press. (Ayah Galal, Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV) via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a Connecticut nightclub early Sunday morning, killing a man and wounding four other people, police said.

A 28-year-old man died in the shooting at the Majestic Lounge in Hartford’s South End, police Lt. Paul Cicero said. Two other males and two females were wounded, with two of them in surgery Sunday morning and two in stable condition, he said. None of their names was released.

Police officers had been stationed outside the club because of previous problems there and reported the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Officers rushed in, but were confronted with a large number of people running toward the exits, Cicero said.

“Everybody started pushing their way out to get away from the gunfire,” he said. “It was kind of pandemonium.”

Officers, however, were able to provide immediate medical care to the victims, he said.

There were no suspects in custody. Officials said there was little information to release because the investigation was in the very early stages.

A message seeking comment was left Sunday at a phone number for the club.

Streets around the club were closed for hours during the emergency response and investigation. Officials left the scene around 7 a.m.

“We’re not going to have anything for quite a bit of time,′ Cicero said, responding to a question about when more information will be released. ”This is a very complex investigation.”

