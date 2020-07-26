Plane crashes into Utah home, neighbors rush in to help

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CNN/KSL) — A single-engine plane carrying six people crashed into the backyard of a house Saturday, resulting in the deaths of a 9-month-old child, a woman and the man piloting the aircraft.

“It went right over our house and then we heard the big boom,” said Chase Jones, who helped in the aftermath of the plane crash.

“Everybody was soo panicked, so many people were trying to help it was chaotic,” said Emily Acosta, who also helped.

“I jumped these two fences cut through here as soon as I got to the cul-de-sac I could fell the heat from it,” said Jones.

On the ground, neighbors found an elderly woman who was on her deck when the plane hit.

“My son actually managed to jump up on the deck and hand her over,” said neighbor Nick Faber. “I grabbed her she came rolling off of the top of the deck. And we moved her away from the house.”

“She flew off her balcony and was 90% covered in burns,” said neighbor Autumn Allen. “We had to drag her from under the fence.”

Making the most of every second, neighbors rushed towards the flames.

“I heard propane tanks in the garage and you could hear those exploding as well as we were helping everyone get out of the house,” said Jones.

Onboard, the plane police say they found six people — three adults and three children.

“We pulled one of the victims out of the plane across the street the man was stuck in the plane we couldn’t get him out,” said neighbor Laura Michelle Lyons.

Neighbors say they had to tear a fence down to get to the pilot.

“They were pulling the fence down from the house next to it to extricate the pilot from the plane,” said Faber.

“And then we pulled out the female from the back of the plane,” said Jones.

Police say the dead include the pilot, a woman, and a 9-month-old baby girl.

“It was a family, it was a family,” said Lyons.

“The mom who was in the plane she came stumbling out with her little baby, he was limp in her arms,” said Acosta.

They rushed to help even taking off the shirts from their backs.

“And you seen the 2-year-old holding his teddy bear and he was just burned,” said Lyons.

Police say one of the surviving children was released from the hospital. A two-year-old boy is in stable condition and the third adult — a woman — is in critical condition along with the elderly homeowner.

“Seeing that little boy hold his bear, it’s just very hard and the mom just lay there and the mom just fought for her babies,” said Lyons.

Tonight this community turns to prayer and gratitude for the actions of those everyday heroes.

“Just happened to be in the right place at the right time I guess,” said Faber.