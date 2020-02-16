Live Now
Pit bull falls victim to appetite after eating bag of crack cocaine thrown into owner’s backyard

(CNN) Detroit police said a pit bull fell victim to his appetite when he ate a bag of crack cocaine that was thrown into his owner’s backyard.

While executing a search warrant on a neighboring property on Wednesday, officers said a suspect listed on the search warrant threw a bag of crack cocaine over the fence. The dog, named Nipsey, was in the backyard at the time, CNN reported. 

Detroit police spokesman Dan Donakowski said officers heard the dog barking and went to investigate. They found the bag of cocaine torn and chewed up.

Officers immediately called the Michigan Humane Society for assistance, CNN reported. 

“When I came outside and saw him eating some dope from the house next door it kind of blew my mind,” Clinton Majors, the dog’s owner, said in a video shared online by MHS. “Definitely when you’ve got animals you really care for them.”

Humane society workers “rushed” to the property to pick up the dog and his owner after being contacted by the police department. 

“We dispatched two of our investigators to the home,” Michigan Humane Society spokesperson Andy Bissonette told CNN. “We then transported Nipsey to our MHS Grosfeld Veterinary Center.”

The 1-year-old puppy was held overnight for treatment and once he recovered, he was finally reunited with Majors. Nipsey’s owner didn’t have to pay for the puppy’s medical care, MHS covered the costs, CNN reported. 

No one has been charged for the incident yet as police were unable to figure out which suspect tossed the drugs over the fence. 

“I’m just happy the guys helped me out,” Majors said of police and first responders. “This is what good people do.”

