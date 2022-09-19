Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers.
Crowds massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle. Royal Navy sailors drew the gun carriage carrying Elizabeth’s coffin to Westminster Abbey. King Charles III and his sons, Princes William and Harry, walked behind as pipers played. Pall bearers then carried the coffin into the Abbey.
Around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn her. The funeral drew to a close with two minutes of silence observed across the United Kingdom.
Monday has been declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8.