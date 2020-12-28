PHOTOS: Three goats killed after school barn catches on fire in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three show goats were killed after a school’s ag barn caught on fire in Wood County.

First responders across Wood County battled the fire on Saturday afternoon. The barn’s wooden structure was not able to saved.

The FFA have plans to build a new FFA project center for the 2021-22 school year. Alba-Golden ISD will continue to support FFA livestock in housing in alternative areas.