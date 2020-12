Nexstar has reached an agreement with DISH. KLFY and WGN America will be restored to customers' satellite system immediately.

IRVING, TX – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. today announced that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with DISH Network. The agreement restores Nexstar’s 164 local television stations across the country and Nexstar’s wholly-owned cable network, WGN America, to DISH Network’s programming line-up. WGN America will also launch on DISH’s streaming service, Sling TV, in early 2021. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.