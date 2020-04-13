CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Counties across Alabama are facing strong winds and severe weather Easter Sunday.
CBS 42 has put together a photo gallery of damage across our coverage area. Watch CBS 42 on TV and online to stay up to date with the latest weather coverage from our CBS 42 Storm Team.
LATEST WEATHER
- Citing coronavirus, organizers cancel Burning Man
- PHOTOS: Easter Sunday severe weather damage
- FOUND: Hammond man suffering from dementia, diabetes located alert and safe
- A Georgia bar owner removed $3,714 worth of bills stapled to the walls to give to her unemployed staff
- United States has most COVID-19 deaths as Michigan confirms 24,638 cases and 1,487 deaths