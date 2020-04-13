PHOTOS: Easter Sunday severe weather damage

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirm 24,638 coronavirus cases and 1,487 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 645 cases and 95 deaths from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just after 3:30 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 23,993 cases and 1,392 deaths.

The state data shows that the City of Detroit has 6,502 cases and 368 deaths, Wayne County has 4,662 cases and 336 deaths, and Oakland County has 4,915 cases and 329 deaths. The three areas have just over 65% of confirmed cases and just under 70% of deaths.

Locally, Ingham County has 250 cases and three deaths while Jackson County has 171 cases and four deaths.

The state is asking for COVID-19 volunteers with qualified medical training, experience and health care professionals who can volunteer their expertise.

Michigan is among the top 3 states in confirmed coronavirus cases, just behind New York and New Jersey, according to numbers updated on Friday, April 10th by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The United States leads the world in reported and confirmed deaths due to COVID-19, according to John Hopkins University.

The U.S. has 20,614 deaths, just passing Italy with 19,468, and Spain at 16,972. Worldwide 1,833,685 cases have been confirmed with the U.S. at 546,874 as of 2:46 p.m. on April 12th.

The death rate which is the number of deaths relative to the population is still far higher in Italy than in the United States, which has more than five times as many people. And worldwide, the true numbers of dead and infected are believed to be much higher because of testing shortages, different counting practices and concealment by some governments.

About half the deaths in the U.S. are in the New York metropolitan area, where hospitalizations are nevertheless slowing and other indicators suggest lockdowns and social distancing are “flattening the curve” of infections and staving off the doomsday scenarios of just a week or two ago.

New York state on Saturday reported 783 more deaths, for a total of over 8,600. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the daily number of deaths is stabilizing, “but stabilizing at a horrific rate.”