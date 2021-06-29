Photo shows sea turtles ‘kissing’ during Florida powerboat race

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Sarasota managed to capture an adorable image of what looks like two sea turtles kissing in the water during Powerboat Grand Prix festivities over the weekend.

The Sarasota Police Department’s marine unit was patrolling the water to protect sea life during the event and snapped a photo of the turtles, catching the smooch by chance.

The agency shared photos of the turtles and the Grand Prix on Facebook.

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival is a week-long event surrounding the Fourth of July. The event is part of Suncoast Summer Fest, which helps raise funds for six local charities.

You can find the full schedule on their website.