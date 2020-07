SELMA, Ala. (CNN) — A petition to rename an iconic Selma, Ala., bridge after U.S. Rep. John Lewis now has more than 400,000 signatures.

Lewis marched across Edmund Pettus bridge in 1965 on what’s now known as “Bloody Sunday.”

Law enforcement beat him during the demonstration.

The bridge is named after a Confederate general and KKK leader.

Lewis was a civil rights icon who recently died at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer.