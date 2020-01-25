Pennsylvania woman accused of keeping sister locked in cage with dirty mattress

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (CNN/WPXI) — For the first time, we’re seeing Leona Biser, the woman accused of locking her sister in a cage inside of their Vestaburg home.

Biser waived her right to a preliminary hearing today, but on her way into court, she denied keeping her sister locked in a cage.

Police say her sister had meningitis as a child and was dependent for care. They found her locked in a wooden cage, and on a dirty mattress.

The attorney generals office got involved on Nov. 22 only after Adult Protective Services paid a visit to the home on at least two occasions.

The agent with protective services discovered the woman in the cage back in August but left her there. Three months passed before he returned again with a doctor on Nov. 1, documenting that the woman couldn’t walk. But still he left her in the home until the AG’s office intervened in late November.

But more questions remain. Is the agent who initially visited the home still on the job? Why wasn’t the woman removed from the home on the initial two visits?

The Department of Human Services says Adult Protective Services is managed by a contracted agency, but they said when DHS staff became aware of this specific incident in November, DHS worked quickly to determine that circumstances warranted the emergency removal of the individual to ensure her safety.

A spokesperson went onto say: “We are looking at this case to determine why earlier intervention did not occur and will apply any lessons learned to future investigations.”