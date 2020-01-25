Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Pennsylvania woman accused of keeping sister locked in cage with dirty mattress

National
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (CNN/WPXI) — For the first time, we’re seeing Leona Biser, the woman accused of locking her sister in a cage inside of their Vestaburg home.

Biser waived her right to a preliminary hearing today, but on her way into court, she denied keeping her sister locked in a cage.

Police say her sister had meningitis as a child and was dependent for care. They found her locked in a wooden cage, and on a dirty mattress.

The attorney generals office got involved on Nov. 22 only after Adult Protective Services paid a visit to the home on at least two occasions.

The agent with protective services discovered the woman in the cage back in August but left her there. Three months passed before he returned again with a doctor on Nov. 1, documenting that the woman couldn’t walk. But still he left her in the home until the AG’s office intervened in late November.

But more questions remain. Is the agent who initially visited the home still on the job? Why wasn’t the woman removed from the home on the initial two visits?

The Department of Human Services says Adult Protective Services is managed by a contracted agency, but they said when DHS staff became aware of this specific incident in November, DHS worked quickly to determine that circumstances warranted the emergency removal of the individual to ensure her safety.

A spokesperson went onto say: “We are looking at this case to determine why earlier intervention did not occur and will apply any lessons learned to future investigations.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

New Iberia

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories