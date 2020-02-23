Pennsylvania toy poodle survives being snatched by hawk

Live Now
PITTSBURGH, Penn. (CNN/WTAE) — Pennsylvania pet owner was horrified when a hawk scooped-up her blind and deaf toy poodle.

But amazingly, the dog is now back in her arms.

Deborah Falcione calls her little clan of dogs, her life, but after what happened, Thursday, she wasn’t sure she’d see her 16-year-old poodle Porschia again,

“But all I can do is thank God for the miracle because I don’t know how else this dog could have survived,” said Falcione.

A wild night that started when Porschia was scooped up from Falcione’s back deck by a hawk and carried off. After hours of searching. Falcione started to lose hope, especially after temperatures dropped well below freezing overnight.

Until Friday afternoon when she got a call from Banfield Animal Hospital saying they had Porschia.

“I said, that’s impossible,” said Falcione. “She could not have survived 28 hours in the bitter cold weather in 10-degree weather. This is a six-and-a-half pound dog. She’s blind, she’s deaf, she’s 16 years old. I went down there and sure enough, this is the dog.”

Porschia had been found by a neighbor, dropped by the hawk, nearly four blocks away from her home. Falcione said Porschia may be the tiniest dog. But she has the strongest will to live.

“How she got away. I have no idea. How she survived it? I will never know, but I know one thing, by the grace of god, this dog is still alive.”

Falcione said the veterinarian had Porschia in a heating tank, and she was very lethargic but had no broken bones and is otherwise ok.

