Pennsylvania babies left alone in freezing car while parents shopped at IKEA

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa., (CNN) — Police in Robinson Township, Pa., were called to the parking lot of an IKEA when a customer called 911 after spotting two very young children all alone in a car.

The engine was off, the heat was off, the doors were locked. It was 31 degrees.

Police and paramedics didn’t find out just how young the children were until their parents Alperi Tashmatova & Timur Babakhanov exited the store

Inside the locked car was a newborn wearing a heavy winter coat. Beside him was a 15-month-old wearing a coat.

The children’s father reportedly told police he went in the store first and the children’s mother was only in there a short time.

Both said they left the children alone for 15 minutes.

But police checked store security cameras and said that wasn’t true. Police said the couple left the newborn less than a month old and a one-year-old in the car alone for 56 minutes.

