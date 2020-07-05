Pennsylvania 8-year-old leads own Black Lives Matter Protest

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN/WPXI) — An eight-year-old boy from Pittsburgh is leading a movement to prove his life matters. As cars go by, honking their horns in support, 8-year-old Andre Barron stands tall.

“I don’t like racism,” he says.

His shirt, his sign, the message all the same. His life matters.

“It’s important because some black and brown people are dying for no reason because of the color of their skin,” he says.

So he stands, rain or shine, several days a week outside the pizza station on Lincoln Avenue in Bellevue. He says he got the idea from his mom, and she and Andre’s big brother joins him.

“I want to see everyone being equal so there can be a change before my brother gets older and something doesn’t happen to him,” says Andre.

But it’s not just Andre’s family. The community is supporting him, Black, white, young and older.

Their signs say “I won’t be quiet so you can be comfortable” and “We stand with you”

“To be a little boy and just to think, I want to grow old, I want to live,'” says supporter Alyssa Gerlack. “I can’t imagine desiring that at that age. And that’s something he’s going through. I want him to live, I want him to grow old, and so I stand behind him and everybody else on that. It’s the minimum.”

Gerlack says supporting Andre is the least she can do. She believes it’s up to white people now to make sure his life really does matter.

“I think the change really has to start with us, cause black people have been asking for change for 400 years, and where is it?” says Gerlack. “So, its our turn. It’s been our turn.”

And as the horns honk and drivers yell encouragement, Andre says he feels the support to keep standing for himself and others.

“It makes me happy,” says Andre. “It makes me feel like they’ve got my back. We can end racism together. And one heart and one mind changed can help the world be different.”