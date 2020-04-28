Pence forgoes a face mask at Mayo Clinic, appearing to violate policy

Vice President Mike Pence was captured on camera without a face mask on during a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota on Tuesday, violating Mayo Clinic policy that all patients and visitors wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mayo Clinic took to Twitter almost immediately, writing that Pence was informed of the policy ahead of time, but later deleted the tweet.

Pence, tasked with leading the Coronavirus Task Force instantly sparked criticism online when he was pictured without a mask near masked staff members and a masked patient at the Mayo Clinic.

According to the radio pooler present, all media members were told to wear masks and all but perhaps two others visible in the building were wearing masks.

The Mayo Clinic tweeted that Pence was made aware of the policy before the visit, but shortly thereafter, the tweet no longer existed on the clinic’s Twitter feed.