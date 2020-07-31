PD: 14-year-old transported after shark bite in Orange Beach

National

by: Blake Brown

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Orange Beach Police confirm a shark bit a 14-year-old in the Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. near the Phoenix 4 condominiums. Police say the teen was near a sand bar when it happened.

Injuries appear to be minor and non life-threatening.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar