TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man jumped off a Carnival cruise ship headed for Port Canaveral Saturday, according to the cruise line.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the incident to 8 On Your Side through a statement, saying that an adult male guest jumped from the Carnival Mardi Gras early Saturday morning.

The ship was making its return to Port Canaveral at the time of the incident.

Carnival said that the U.S. Coast Guard has been notified and is searching for the man. The crew helped the Coast Guard search until the ship was released.

“The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family,” the cruise line said. “Mardi Gras has arrived to Port Canaveral and will be sailing its next itinerary.”

According to a report by TMZ, another passenger learned of the incident after two teens screamed that someone jumped overboard.