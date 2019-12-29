‘Party on the Plaza’ to stream live leading up to Lone Star NYE Live!

Live Now
DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Nexstar Media Group will take you to the party just below the biggest fireworks show in the central time zone on New Year’s Eve!

“Party on the Plaza” sream host Shannon LaNier

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, we’ll be streaming live at “Party on the Plaza” outside Dallas City Hall. The stream will be hosted by CW 39’s Shannon LaNier  and feature live performances from Dallas’ American Idol favorites Jason and Michael CASTRO and the Emerald City Elevation Band.

The stream will serve as a countdown show to Lone Star NYE Live! which begins at 11:30 p.m. Lone Star NYE Live! will stream and air on more than 15 websites and TV stations across the central time zone. It features a 10-minute fireworks show at midnight on Reunion Tower.

If you’re looking to make the trip to Dallas for NYE, the Party on the Plaza event runs from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. In addition to the free music acts and fireworks show, the party will offer up food and beverages being available for purchase from more than 25 of the best food trucks in Dallas.

The live event will be hosted by Ron Corning and Yolonda Williams.

